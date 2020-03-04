Coronavirus: plan to increase ICUs by 50%

Coronavirus: In Italy weeks before Feb 21
04 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 4 - The government has prepared a plan to increase the places in Italy's intensive care units by 50% and places in pneumology and infective-disease departments by 100%, sources said on Wednesday. The government is also set to make it possible for health professionals to be drafted into the areas most badly affected by the coronavirus outbreak from other parts of the country to ensure the necessary care is provided. Furthermore, the Premier Giuseppe Conte's executive on Thursday is set to ask to breach the EU's budget deficit threshold by 3.6 billion euros to be able to tackle the emergency.
