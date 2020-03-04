Coronavirus: Juve-Milan, Napoli-Inter Cup semis postponed

Turin, March 4 - The prefects of Turin and Naples have decided to postpone this week's Italian Cup semi-final second legs between Juventus and AC Milan and between Napoli and Inter due to the coronavirus emergency. The first match was set to take place in Turin on Wednesday and the second in Naples on Thursday. The Juve-Milan match had been set to go ahead with spectators allowed in, except for fans from Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna, and from the provinces of Savona and Pesaro-Urbino. The region of Piedmont, which Turin is the capital of, has not been as badly hit by the coronavirus outbreak as others in northern Italy. The first leg of the tie in Milan ended 1-1. Naples Prefect Marco Valentini said Wednesday that 40,000 tickets have been sold for the Napoli-Inter match. It said the fact that ticket sales to residents of Lombardy had been banned was "not sufficient to prevent the possibility of contagion". Napoli beat Inter 1-0 in the first leg of the semi-final at the San Siro last month. The Italian authorities are considering suspending all major sporting events in Italy for a month, or having them played behind closed doors, due to the emergency.