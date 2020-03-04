Coronavirus: govt considering closing all schools

Rome, March 4 - The government is considering closing all of Italy's schools because of the coronavirus, ministerial sources said Wednesday. "No decision has been taken (yet)," the sources added. Schools are currently closed in the northern regions worst hit by the emergency, Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna, as well as in Piedmont and Friuli Venezia Giulia and in the province of Savona, in Liguria, and Pesaro-Urbino, in Marche.