Coronavirus: govt considering closing all schools

Netherlands advises against travel to north Italy
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, 2.263 gli ammalati, picco dei morti: 79. Puglia, 7 positivi: secondo caso a Bari, è la moglie del militare
Coronavirus, Emiliano: «Invito le famiglie a non mandare i figli a scuola». Video
Contagio:«Chiudere San Marco in Lamis»
Coronavirus in Salento per 58enne di Aradeo: parenti in quarantena, scuole chiuse in 5 comuni Positivo un lucano
Rome
04 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 4 - The government is considering closing all of Italy's schools because of the coronavirus, ministerial sources said Wednesday. "No decision has been taken (yet)," the sources added. Schools are currently closed in the northern regions worst hit by the emergency, Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna, as well as in Piedmont and Friuli Venezia Giulia and in the province of Savona, in Liguria, and Pesaro-Urbino, in Marche.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su