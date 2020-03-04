Mercoledì 04 Marzo 2020 | 13:36

Brussels
Netherlands advises against travel to north Italy

Turin
Coronavirus: Juve-Milan, Napoli-Inter Cup semis postponed

Rome
Coronavirus: govt considering closing all schools

Bologna
Coronavirus: 2 Emilia-Romagna councilors test positive

Rome
Coronavirus: govt considering extending lockdown areas

New Delhi
Coronavirus: 14 Italians tourists test positive in India

Turin
Soccer: Juve-Milan Cup semi postponed due to coronavirus

Rome
Coronavirus: Italy won't be left alone, Gentiloni says

Rome
Coronavirus: tourism sector to lose '7 bn euros

Rome
Italy's GDP down 0.3% in 4th quarter of 2019 - ISTAT

Rome
Coronavirus: refrain from hugs and kisses - health chief

Il Bari sa come colpire: il gol è la vera arma in più

Lecce
Trepuzzi, preso rapinatore: assaltò una stazione di servizio

Brindisi
Ostuni, spacciatore ma con reddito di cittadinanza: in manette

Potenza
Coronavirus, parla il primo contagiato lucano: mia madre mi lascia il cibo su un tavolino

Foggia
Troia, furgone fuori strada: muore magazziniere Foggia calcio, a bordo anche un giocatore

Bari
Bari, il racconto della moglie (malata) del militare ricoverato per coronavirus: rispettate le regole, ma su di noi insulti e minacce

GdM.TV
Droga sul litorale jonico, smantellato clan nel Materano: 7 arresti

Bat
Corononavirus, primo caso nella Bat: un commerciante tranese che lavora a Barletta

Taranto
Taranto, spaccia in bici per le vie della città, arrestato

Rome

Coronavirus: govt considering closing all schools

No decision made yet say sources

Rome, March 4 - The government is considering closing all of Italy's schools because of the coronavirus, ministerial sources said Wednesday. "No decision has been taken (yet)," the sources added. Schools are currently closed in the northern regions worst hit by the emergency, Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna, as well as in Piedmont and Friuli Venezia Giulia and in the province of Savona, in Liguria, and Pesaro-Urbino, in Marche.

