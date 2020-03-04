Coronavirus: 2 Emilia-Romagna councilors test positive

Bologna, March 4 - Two members of Emilia-Romagna executive have tested positive for coronavirus, the region said in a statement on Wednesday. They are the new councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini, and the councilor for mountains, Barbara Lori. Governor Stefano Bonaccini has tested negative, according to the note. All members of the regional government were tested on Wednesday morning for coronavirus. Lori and Donini are in good condition. They are currently at home where they will be observing a period of isolation, the region said. photo: Raffaele Donini.