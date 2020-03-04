Coronavirus: govt considering extending lockdown areas

Mercoledì 04 Marzo 2020 | 17:26

Rome
Coronavirus: In Italy weeks before Feb 21

Coronavirus: In Italy weeks before Feb 21

 
Turin
FCA unveils first full-electric Italian car, the Nuova 500

FCA unveils first full-electric Italian car, the Nuova 500

 
Turin
Soccer: Ronaldo back after seeing sick mum in Portugal

Soccer: Ronaldo back after seeing sick mum in Portugal

 
Rome
Coronavirus: govt to close schools, unis till mid March

Coronavirus: govt to close schools, unis till mid March

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Senate approves govt's 1st decree

Coronavirus: Senate approves govt's 1st decree

 
Moscow
3 Italians killed by avalanche in Georgia

3 Italians killed by avalanche in Georgia

 
Rome
Raphael, Taddeo di Bartolo shows to open this weekend

Raphael, Taddeo di Bartolo shows to open this weekend

 
Rome
Di Maio eats 'pizza of friendship' with French envoy

Di Maio eats 'pizza of friendship' with French envoy

 
Vatican City
Pope invites Church to celebrate Laudato Si' Week

Pope invites Church to celebrate Laudato Si' Week

 
Palermo
Sicily officials arrested in graft probe

Sicily officials arrested in graft probe

 
Rome
Coronavirus: govt closes schools, unis till mid March

Coronavirus: govt closes schools, unis till mid March

 

serie c
Il Bari sa come colpire: il gol è la vera arma in più

Il Bari sa come colpire: il gol è la vera arma in più

 

LecceGiustizia svenduta
Magistrati arrestati, imputato ha la febbre: salta udienza a Lecce

Magistrati arrestati, imputato ha la febbre: salta udienza a Lecce

 
FoggiaLotta alla droga
Cerignola, spacciava cocaina dalla finestrella del bagno: arrestato

Cerignola, spacciava cocaina dalla finestrella del bagno: arrestato

 
BariL'allerta
Coronavirus, dalle tende ai container per il triage negli ospedali baresi

Coronavirus, dalle tende ai container per il triage negli ospedali baresi

 
BrindisiLe direttive
Brindisi, smart working per 2 dipendenti del Comune, il sindaco: «Precauzioni contro Coronavirus»

Brindisi, smart working per 2 dipendenti del Comune, il sindaco: «Precauzioni contro Coronavirus»

 
TarantoIl siderurgico
Taranto, firmato accordo tra Arcelor Mittal e commissari ex Ilva

Taranto, firmato accordo tra Arcelor Mittal e commissari ex Ilva. No dei sindacati. Possibile recesso con 500 mln

 
PotenzaUn 46enne di Trecchina
Coronavirus, parla il primo contagiato lucano: mia madre mi lascia il cibo su un tavolino

Coronavirus, parla il primo contagiato lucano: mia madre mi lascia il cibo su un tavolino

 
GdM.TVOperazione Idra
Droga sul litorale jonico, smantellato clan nel Materano: 7 arresti

Droga sul litorale jonico, smantellato clan nel Materano: 7 arresti. Il capo un ex Cc

 
BatSono 9 i contagiati
Corononavirus, primo caso nella Bat: un commerciante tranese che lavora a Barletta

Corononavirus, primo morto in Puglia: un 75enne del Foggiano. Altro caso nella Bat: un tranese che lavora a Barletta

 

Rome

Coronavirus: govt considering extending lockdown areas

Sharp rise in cases in province of Bergamo

Coronavirus: govt considering extending lockdown areas

Rome, March 4 - The Italian government is considering putting more towns in northern Italy in lockdown due to the coronavirus, after a spike in infections in the province of Bergamo. At the moment 10 towns are in lockdown in Lombardy, the region around Milan, and one is sealed off in Veneto. People are not allowed to enter or leave the 'red zone' lockdown areas, schools are closed and business and other activities are limited. "We are evaluating whether to extend the red zone on the basis of some epidemiological, geographical and feasibility criteria," Higher Health Institute President Silvio Brusaferro said. "We are analysing Lombardy with great attention on the new cases in towns in the province of Bergamo".

