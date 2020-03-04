Coronavirus: govt considering extending lockdown areas

Rome, March 4 - The Italian government is considering putting more towns in northern Italy in lockdown due to the coronavirus, after a spike in infections in the province of Bergamo. At the moment 10 towns are in lockdown in Lombardy, the region around Milan, and one is sealed off in Veneto. People are not allowed to enter or leave the 'red zone' lockdown areas, schools are closed and business and other activities are limited. "We are evaluating whether to extend the red zone on the basis of some epidemiological, geographical and feasibility criteria," Higher Health Institute President Silvio Brusaferro said. "We are analysing Lombardy with great attention on the new cases in towns in the province of Bergamo".