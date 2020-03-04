Soccer: Juve-Milan Cup semi postponed due to coronavirus

Turin, March 4 - The prefect of Turin decided late on Tuesday to postpone the Italian Cup semi-final second leg between Juventus and AC Milan, which was set to take place in the city on Wednesday, due to the coronavirus emergency. The region of Piedmont, which Turin is the capital of, has not been as badly hit by the coronavirus outbreak as others in northern Italy, like Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna. The match had been set to go ahead with spectators allowed in, except for fans from Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna, and from the provinces of Savona and Pesaro-Urbino. The first leg of the tie in Milan ended 1-1. The Italian authorities are considering suspending all major sporting events in Italy for a month, or having them played behind closed doors, due to the emergency.