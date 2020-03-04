Coronavirus: Italy won't be left alone, Gentiloni says

Coronavirus: In Italy weeks before Feb 21
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, Governo decide chiusura scuole sino a metà marzo. Emiliano su contagi: rischi nel Foggiano. Video
Coronavirus, 2.263 gli ammalati, picco dei morti: 79. Puglia, 7 positivi: secondo caso a Bari, è la moglie del militare
Rome
04 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 4 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said in an interview published Wednesday by Corriere della Sera that Europe is close to Italy and will evaluate with a "positive spirit" Italy's request for budget flexibility as part of economic measures to deal with the coronavirus emergency. However, Gentiloni noted, Italy needs a reform plan to revive the economy and "I know that (Economy) Minister Roberto Gualtieri is working on it". The commissioner also said in the interview that a global response was necessary to confront the outbreak and to coordinate European budget policies to defend growth and employment.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su