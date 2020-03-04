Coronavirus: Italy won't be left alone, Gentiloni says

Rome, March 4 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said in an interview published Wednesday by Corriere della Sera that Europe is close to Italy and will evaluate with a "positive spirit" Italy's request for budget flexibility as part of economic measures to deal with the coronavirus emergency. However, Gentiloni noted, Italy needs a reform plan to revive the economy and "I know that (Economy) Minister Roberto Gualtieri is working on it". The commissioner also said in the interview that a global response was necessary to confront the outbreak and to coordinate European budget policies to defend growth and employment.