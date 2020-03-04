Italy's GDP down 0.3% in 4th quarter of 2019 - ISTAT

Rome, March 4 - Italy's GDP was down 0.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with the previous three months, ISTAT said on Wednesday, confirming the figure it gave in its preliminary estimate at the end of January. It is the biggest quarter-on-quarter drop since the first quarter of 2013. GDP had risen by 0.1% in the third quarter compared to the April-June period. The national statistics agency said Italy's GDP was up 0.1% in the fourth quarter with respect to the same period in 2018. In its preliminary estimate, ISTAT had put growth as being flat in the fourth quarter in year-on-year terms.