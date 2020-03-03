Coronavirus: 2,263 infected, 79 dead - Borrelli

Boy, 16, dies as tractor falls into gully
Rome
03 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 13 - Some 2,263 people have been infected with the coronavirus in Italy, 428 up on Monday, and 79 people have now died with it, 27 up, emergency commissioner and civil protection chief Angelo Borrelli said Tuesday. Some 160 people have recovered, 11 more than Monday, he said. Some 1,326 of the infected are in Lombardy, 398 in Emilia Romagna, 297 in Veneto, 56 in Piedmont, 59 in Marche, 30 in Campania, 19 in Liguria, 18 in Tuscany, 11 in Lazio, 13 in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 5 in Sicily, 6 in Puglia, 6 in Abruzzo, 4 in Trentino, 3 in Molise, 8 in Umbria, and one each in the province of Bolzano, in Calabria, in Sardegna and in Basilicata. The only region in Italy not to have had cases remains the Val d'Aosta. The number of victims are 55 in Lombardy, 18 in Emilia Romagna, 3 in Veneto, 2 in Marche and one in Liguria. Borrelli said they were aged between 55 and 101. "They are prevalently persons older than 70, there are 80-year-olds and 90-year-olds, some with pre-existing pathologies". Overall, there have now been 2,502 infected by the coronavirus, including the victims and the persons who have recovered. As for swabs, 25,856 have been taken, of which over 21,000 in Lombardy, Emilia Romagna and Veneto.
