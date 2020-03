Soccer: Cagliari sack coach Maran, Zenga arrives

Cagliari, March 3 - Cagliari said Tuesday that they have sacked coach Rolando Maran after a dire spell of form in Serie A and Walter Zenga took over. The Sardinia side made a stunning start to the season under Maran and were challenging for the Champions League qualification places at one stage. But they have slid down to 11th after a 12-match winless run, including Sunday's 4-3 defeat at home to AS Roma. Former Inter and Italy goalkeeper and much-travelled coach Zenga arrived in Cagliari and signed a contract later Tuesday. He will take charge of his first training session on Wednesday. Zenga's many previous coaching jobs include Național Bucarest Steaua Bucarest, Red Star Belgrade, Gaziantepspor, Al-Ain, Dinamo Bucarest, Catania, Palermo, Al-Nassr, Al-Jazira, Sampdoria, Al-Shaab, Wolverhampton, Crotone and Venezia.