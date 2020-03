Soccer: Cagliari sack coach Maran, Zenga arrives

Cagliari, March 3 - Cagliari said Tuesday that they have sacked coach Rolando Maran after a dire spell of form in Serie A and Walter Zenga is said to be favourite to take over. The Sardinia side made a stunning start to the season under Maran and were challenging for the Champions League qualification places at one stage. But they have slid down to 11th after a 12-match winless run, including Sunday's 4-3 defeat at home to AS Roma. Former Inter and Italy goalkeeper and much-travelled coach Zenga arrived in Cagliari to hammer out the details of a contract later Tuesday. He is expected to take charge of his first training session on Wednesday. Zenga's many previous coaching jobs include Național Bucarest Steaua Bucarest, Red Star Belgrade, Gaziantepspor, Al-Ain, Dinamo Bucarest, Catania, Palermo, Al-Nassr, Al-Jazira, Sampdoria, Al-Shaab, Wolverhampton, Crotone and Venezia.