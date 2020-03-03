Coronavirus:'Juve-Milan match open to public crazy'- Burioni

Boy, 16, dies as tractor falls into gully
Milan
03 Marzo 2020
Milan, March 3 - Opening a Juventus-Milan match to the public is "pure folly", virologist Roberto Burioni wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, criticizing the reported decision not to close the doors of the semifinal second leg of the Italian Cup on Wednesday at Turin's Allianz Stadium despite the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy. "I hope it's not true - because if it is true, it's pure folly. "The State must not allow it for the safety and security of citizens", Burioni tweeted.
