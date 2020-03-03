New Artemisia Gentileschi 'discovered' in London

London, March 3 - A new Artemisia Gentileschi painting has been 'discovered' in London after long being attributed to one of her father's students. The David and Goliath (1639), hitherto attributed to Giovanni Francesco Guerrieri, has now been recognised as on the official canon of the queen of the Italian baroque after years of dispute among experts. Art historian Simon Gillespie found Artemisia's signature on David's sword after a recent restoration of the work. This summer the National Gallery will host the UK's first monographic show on Gentileschi, from April 4 to July 26. Long underrated because of an alleged scandal linked to her rape by an older painter, Artemisia is now considered one of the most accomplished seventeenth-century artists working in the dramatic style of Caravaggio. In an era when women had few opportunities to pursue artistic training or work as professional artists, Artemisia was the first woman to become a member of the Accademia di Arte del Disegno in Florence and had an international clientele. Artemisia specialized in scenes of female heroines and stories centered on women from myths, allegories, and the Bible, including victims, suicides, and warriors. Some of her best known subjects are Susanna and the Elders (particularly the 1610 version in Pommersfelden) and Judith Slaying Holofernes (her 1614-1620 version is in the Uffizi gallery) and Judith and Her Maidservant (her version of 1625 at the Detroit Institute of Arts). Artemisia was known for being able to depict the female figure with great naturalism, and her skill in handling color to express dimension and drama. The story of her rape by late Mannerist painter Agostino Tassi as a young woman and her participation in the trial of her rapist long overshadowed her achievements as an artist. For many years, she was regarded as a curiosity. Her life and art have been reexamined by scholars in the 20th century, and she is now regarded as one of the most progressive and expressive painters of her generation. photo: Judith Beheading Holofernes