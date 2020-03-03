Coronavirus:11 positive cases at Rome's Spallanzani hospital

Rome, March 3 - Rome's Spallanzani hospital for infectious diseases said Tuesday that it was treating 11 people who are positive for the coronavirus, up from seven on Monday. The hospital stressed, however, that all the cases stemmed from the hotbeds of the virus in northern Italy and had not been passed on in the capital itself. The 11 cases includes two Chinese tourists who contracted the virus on their homeland and are well on the mend. There is also a policeman who tested positive for COVID-19, a young fireman working at a barracks at Capannelle and a mother, father and daughter from Fiumicino, near Rome, and a journalist for State broadcaster RAI. The hospital is also treating a woman who resides in the town of Fiuggi, a woman from the northern province of Cremona and another woman from Sassari in Sardinia.