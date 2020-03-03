Martedì 03 Marzo 2020 | 21:51

Cagliari
Boy, 16, dies as tractor falls into gully

Vatican City
Pope has cold not anything else - Bruni

Rome
Nations League: Italy get Netherlands, Bosnia, Poland

Cagliari
Soccer: Cagliari sack coach Maran, Zenga arrives

Rome
Coronavirus: 2,263 infected, 79 dead - Borrelli

Rome
Coronavirus: Newborn positive, not serious

Rome
Coronavirus: 2,263 infected, 79 dead - Borrelli

Milan
Coronavirus:'Juve-Milan match open to public crazy'- Burioni

Cagliari
Soccer: Cagliari sack coach Maran, Zenga arrives

London
New Artemisia Gentileschi 'discovered' in London

London
New Artemisia Gentileschi 'discovered' in London

serie c
Il Bari sa come colpire: il gol è la vera arma in più

BatSono 9 i contagiati
Corononavirus, primo caso nella Bat: un commerciante tranese che lavora a Barletta

BariLa sentenza
Bari, insulto sessista a ex consigliera comunale: assolto un collega

Leccelecce
Coronavirus, ecco i provvedimenti dell'Università del Salento

Potenzaa trecchina
Coronavirus, primo caso lucano: era stato operato a Brescia, tampone alla mamma 90enne

Tarantodalla polizia
Taranto, spaccia in bici per le vie della città, arrestato

Brindisidai cc
Mesagne, in casa marijuana e hashish: due arresti

Materal'esplosione
Matera, bomba carta esplode sotto suv consigliere regionale Cifarelli

Foggiain via castellino
Foggia, bomba carta esplode e danneggia auto di un incensurato: indaga la polizia

Rome

Coronavirus:11 positive cases at Rome's Spallanzani hospital

Up from seven cases on Monday

Rome, March 3 - Rome's Spallanzani hospital for infectious diseases said Tuesday that it was treating 11 people who are positive for the coronavirus, up from seven on Monday. The hospital stressed, however, that all the cases stemmed from the hotbeds of the virus in northern Italy and had not been passed on in the capital itself. The 11 cases includes two Chinese tourists who contracted the virus on their homeland and are well on the mend. There is also a policeman who tested positive for COVID-19, a young fireman working at a barracks at Capannelle and a mother, father and daughter from Fiumicino, near Rome, and a journalist for State broadcaster RAI. The hospital is also treating a woman who resides in the town of Fiuggi, a woman from the northern province of Cremona and another woman from Sassari in Sardinia.

