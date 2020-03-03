Embassy activated over French Coronavirus clip-Di Maio

Rome, March 3 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday that the Italian embassy in Paris has been "activated" after a show on French channel Canal+ screened a sketch joking about the coronavirus outbreak in Italy. In the sketch a pizzaiolo coughs and spits out green slime onto a pizza, which is renamed 'Pizza Corona' in the video. "I consider the video broadcast on a French TV channel to be of dubious taste and unacceptable," Di Maio, who recently stepped down as leader of the 5-Star Movement (M5S), said on Facebook. "I understand satire, I understand everything, but making fun of the Italian people in this way, with the coronavirus emergency we are facing, is profoundly disrespectful. "At the foreign ministry we immediately activated our embassy in Paris. "We demand respect, above all in a delicate situation like this one. "I invite the show's creators to come and eat a pizza in Italy, a pizza the likes of which they have never eaten in all their lives. "I invite them to respect our products and the Made in Italy brand". The French embassy in Rome "totally" disassociated itself from the video saying "it does not correspond in any way to the sentiments of French authorities and people" and voicing solidarity with Italy over the coronavirus emergency.