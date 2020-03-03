Probe into letter bombs

Rome, March 2 - Rome prosecutors on Tuesday opened a probe into three letter bombs sent to three women in the capital on Monday. Two of the women were injured in the face and hands while the third letter bomb exploded in the sorting office at Fiumicino wounding a female employee in the face and hands. Prosecutors said Tuesday they were following "anarchist leads" and said the bombs may well have been sent by an "anti militaristic fringe of the Italian anarchist galaxy". Police said there was no link between the three addressees. Among the three was an epidemiologist formerly employed by Rome's Tor Vergata University. Prosecutors have posited charges of terror attack and bodily harm. Another of the three targets was a 54-year-old employee of the work accident insurance agency INAIL. The other was a 68-year-old former employee of the Sacro Cuore University, who was injured in the face and hands. There have been various waves of anarchist letter bombs in Italy in recent years.