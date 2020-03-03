Soccer: Ronaldo to sick mum in Portugal

Turin, March 3 - Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday flew back to Portugal to visit his mother who has been hospitalised in serious condition there. Maria Dolores Alveiro had what was described as a "serious bad turn" in her home on Tuesday morning. It has not been confirmed whether the Portugal great will be in the Juventus squad for Wednesday night's Italian Cup semi-final second leg against AC Milan at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The first leg finished 1-1 at the San Siro.