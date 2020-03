Coronavirus:Czech R stops flights to 4 Italian regions

Prague, March 2 - The Czech Republic on Tuesday stopped flights to and from four Italian regions in the grip of the coronavirus emergency. The Czech transport ministry halted flights to and from Veneto, Lombardy, Piedmont and Emilia Romagna, from March 5 to March 18. The measures were taken on the advice of the country's national security council. Czech airline CSA already suspended flights into and out of Milan and Bologna on Monday. Coronavirus cases in Czechia rose to five on Tuesday.