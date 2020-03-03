Businessmen, public officials arrested in graft probe

Messina, march 3 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested 11 people including businessmen and public functionaries in a Sicilian graft probe. The 11 are accused of corruption, revealing official secrets and and falsely claiming property ownership. Business men and functionaries in Messina and Trapani were among those arrested. A total of 14 people have been placed under investigation. Property and goods owned by a company were seized. A Messina court driver was among those arrested. He is accused of breaching confidentiality rules. The man is alleged to have tipped off persons about probes and magistrates movements in exchange for favours to a person close to him. The arrests were carried out by the Messina flying squad.