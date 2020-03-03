Soccer: Boban and Maldini tipped to leave Milan

Boy, 16, dies as tractor falls into gully
03 Marzo 2020
Milan, March 3 - Former playing greats and current executives Zvonimir Boban and Paolo Maldini are reportedly set to leave their posts at AC Milan because of a clash with CEO Ivan Gazidis. Boban and Maldini went to talk to the Milan players on Tuesday, apparently to explain the situation. According to some reports, the rift is caused by German Ralf Rangnick being lined up to take over as coach and director of sport for the seven-time European champions in the near future. If true, the reports suggest coach Stefano Pioli's future at the club is in doubt too.
