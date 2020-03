Blocking Italian goods unacceptable - Di Maio

Rome, march 3 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday that blocking Italian goods due to the coronavirus emergency was unacceptable. "Blocking goods is unacceptable," he said. "And having countries who are now asking for guarantee labels on Italian goods is an unacceptable fact". Di Maio was talking at the presentation of the 2020 Extraordinary Plan for Promoting Made In Italy amid the virus emergency. Several countries have blocked Italian goods.