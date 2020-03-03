Receipts lottery to give 1-5 mn annual prizes

Rome, March 3 - A new state lottery aimed at encouraging people to get receipts for what they buy will give out annual prizes ranging from one to five million euros, organisers said Tuesday. The lottery will start in July, they said. If the payment is cashless, the operator will be rewarded too. Monthly prizes will range from 30,000 to 10,000 euros. The lottery got the final go-ahead from Italy's privacy watchdog on Tuesday. All that is lacking now is for a measure laying out the rules and prizes to be approved.