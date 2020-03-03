Receipts lottery to give 1-5 mn annual prizes

Boy, 16, dies as tractor falls into gully
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, altri due casi in Puglia. A Bari in isolamento un militare che lavora in Lombardia, a Foggia una 74enne. Rinviato Consiglio Regionale
Coronavirus, 2.263 gli ammalati, picco dei morti: 79. Puglia, 7 positivi: secondo caso a Bari, è la moglie del militare
Coronavirus in Salento per 58enne di Aradeo: parenti in quarantena, scuole chiuse in 5 comuni Positivo un lucano
Rome
03 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 3 - A new state lottery aimed at encouraging people to get receipts for what they buy will give out annual prizes ranging from one to five million euros, organisers said Tuesday. The lottery will start in July, they said. If the payment is cashless, the operator will be rewarded too. Monthly prizes will range from 30,000 to 10,000 euros. The lottery got the final go-ahead from Italy's privacy watchdog on Tuesday. All that is lacking now is for a measure laying out the rules and prizes to be approved.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su