Coronavirus: RAI employee tests positive

Rome, March 3 - RAI State broadcaster said Tuesday one of its employees had tested positive for the coronavirus. The man, who tested positive after the first swab, was admitted to Rome's Spallanzani infectious disease hospital in good condotion, it said. The man had travelled to one of Italy's coronavirus 'yellow zones' and had not had access to any of the company's offices in the last 10 days. RAI said it had constantly been working to safeguard its staff from the virus. "The measures have been further reinforced in the last few hours", it said. "RAI has issued new instructions to further raise the level of attention for those who are, or have been, in the red and yellow zones".