Probe into letter bombs

Rome, March 2 - Rome prosecutors on Tuesday opened a probe into three letter bombs sent to three women in the capital on Monday. Two of the women were injured while the third letter bomb exploded in the sorting office at Fiumicino wounding a female employee in rhe face and hands. Prosecutors said they could not rule out an anarchist attack or the work of a mentally ill person. Police are trying to find a link between the three addressees. Among the three was an epidemiologist formerly employed by Rome's Tor Vergata University. Prosecutors have posited charges of terror attack and bodily harm. Another of the three targets was a 54-year-old employee of the work accident insurance agency INAIL. The other was a 68-year-old former employee of the Sacro Cuore University, who was injured in the face and hands.