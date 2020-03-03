Coronavirus: 1st case in Gibraltar,returned from Italy

Boy, 16, dies as tractor falls into gully
Rome
03 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 3 - Gibraltar on Tuesday registered its first coronavirus case, a man who had returned from a trip to northern Italy. The person who had accompanied the man does not have symptoms. The man flew back from Italy on a direct flight to Malaga. Gibraltar authorities are now trying to identify the health operators who treated the patient. They are also trying to reconstruct his contacts. The man is in isolation at home and is in fairly good condition, authorities said.
