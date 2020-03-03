Coronavirus: Vatican puts off educational conference

Boy, 16, dies as tractor falls into gully
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, altri due casi in Puglia. A Bari in isolamento un militare che lavora in Lombardia, a Foggia una 74enne. Rinviato Consiglio Regionale
Coronavirus, 2.263 gli ammalati, picco dei morti: 79. Puglia, 7 positivi: secondo caso a Bari, è la moglie del militare
Coronavirus in Salento per 58enne di Aradeo: parenti in quarantena, scuole chiuse in 5 comuni Positivo un lucano
Vatican City
03 Marzo 2020
Vatican City, March 3 - The Vatican on Tuesday postponed its 'Global Compact on Education' meeting from May 10-17 to October 11-18 due to the coronavirus emergency. The meeting had been promoted by Pope Francis with the aim of reviving the Holy See's commitment for and with the younger generations, the Vatican said. The event, organised by the Congregation for Catholic Education, was to culminate on May 14. Among the complementary events is the Village of Education, with the best international educational experiences, illustrated by young students from all over the world.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su