Coronavirus: Vatican puts off educational conference

Vatican City, March 3 - The Vatican on Tuesday postponed its 'Global Compact on Education' meeting from May 10-17 to October 11-18 due to the coronavirus emergency. The meeting had been promoted by Pope Francis with the aim of reviving the Holy See's commitment for and with the younger generations, the Vatican said. The event, organised by the Congregation for Catholic Education, was to culminate on May 14. Among the complementary events is the Village of Education, with the best international educational experiences, illustrated by young students from all over the world.