Soccer: Inter chairman calls Serie A chief a clown

Rome, March 3 - Inter Milan chairman Steven Zhang has called Serie A Chief Paolo Dal Pino a "clown" in a row over the rescheduling of Italian top flight games that were postponed due to the coronavirus emergency. On Monday the Serie A League and the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) proposed playing the games put off last weekend between March 7 and 9, with the big match between Juventus and Inter taking place on Monday, March 9. Other matches that have been postponed due to the emergency, including Inter-Sampdoria, would be played later in the season. Inter are not happy about this plan. "Playing around the calendar and always putting the public health as a secondary consideration," Chinese businessman Zhang said via Instagram. "You are probably the biggest and darkest clown I have ever seen. #24hours #48hours? #7days? And what else? What's your next step? "And now you speak about sportsmanship and fair competition? "How about we don't protect our players or coaches and ask them to play for you non-stop? "Yes I'm speaking at you, our Lega President #PaoloDalPino! #shameonyou". ANSA sources said FIGC prosecutors have opened a probe into Zhang's comments.