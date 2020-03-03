Martedì 03 Marzo 2020 | 21:50

Cagliari
Boy, 16, dies as tractor falls into gully

Vatican City
Pope has cold not anything else - Bruni

Rome
Nations League: Italy get Netherlands, Bosnia, Poland

Cagliari
Soccer: Cagliari sack coach Maran, Zenga arrives

Rome
Coronavirus: 2,263 infected, 79 dead - Borrelli

Rome
Coronavirus: Newborn positive, not serious

Rome
Coronavirus: 2,263 infected, 79 dead - Borrelli

Milan
Coronavirus:'Juve-Milan match open to public crazy'- Burioni

Cagliari
Soccer: Cagliari sack coach Maran, Zenga arrives

London
New Artemisia Gentileschi 'discovered' in London

London
New Artemisia Gentileschi 'discovered' in London

serie c
Il Bari sa come colpire: il gol è la vera arma in più

BatSono 9 i contagiati
Corononavirus, primo caso nella Bat: un commerciante tranese che lavora a Barletta

BariLa sentenza
Bari, insulto sessista a ex consigliera comunale: assolto un collega

Leccelecce
Coronavirus, ecco i provvedimenti dell'Università del Salento

Potenzaa trecchina
Coronavirus, primo caso lucano: era stato operato a Brescia, tampone alla mamma 90enne

Tarantodalla polizia
Taranto, spaccia in bici per le vie della città, arrestato

Brindisidai cc
Mesagne, in casa marijuana e hashish: due arresti

Materal'esplosione
Matera, bomba carta esplode sotto suv consigliere regionale Cifarelli

Foggiain via castellino
Foggia, bomba carta esplode e danneggia auto di un incensurato: indaga la polizia

Rome

Soccer: Inter chairman calls Serie A chief a clown

Row over rescheduling of matches due to coronavirus emergency

Rome, March 3 - Inter Milan chairman Steven Zhang has called Serie A Chief Paolo Dal Pino a "clown" in a row over the rescheduling of Italian top flight games that were postponed due to the coronavirus emergency. On Monday the Serie A League and the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) proposed playing the games put off last weekend between March 7 and 9, with the big match between Juventus and Inter taking place on Monday, March 9. Other matches that have been postponed due to the emergency, including Inter-Sampdoria, would be played later in the season. Inter are not happy about this plan. "Playing around the calendar and always putting the public health as a secondary consideration," Chinese businessman Zhang said via Instagram. "You are probably the biggest and darkest clown I have ever seen. #24hours #48hours? #7days? And what else? What's your next step? "And now you speak about sportsmanship and fair competition? "How about we don't protect our players or coaches and ask them to play for you non-stop? "Yes I'm speaking at you, our Lega President #PaoloDalPino! #shameonyou". ANSA sources said FIGC prosecutors have opened a probe into Zhang's comments.

