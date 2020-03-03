Unemployment steady at 9.8%

Boy, 16, dies as tractor falls into gully
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, altri due casi in Puglia. A Bari in isolamento un militare che lavora in Lombardia, a Foggia una 74enne. Rinviato Consiglio Regionale
Coronavirus, 2.263 gli ammalati, picco dei morti: 79. Puglia, 7 positivi: secondo caso a Bari, è la moglie del militare
Coronavirus in Salento per 58enne di Aradeo: parenti in quarantena, scuole chiuse in 5 comuni Positivo un lucano
Rome
03 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 2 - Italy's unemployment rate was 9.8% in January, steady with respect to December and down 0.6 of a percentage point compared to January 2019, ISTAT said on Tuesday. The number of unemployed people in January was 2.528 million. The national statistics agency said the jobless rate for 15-24-year-olds who are active on the labour market rose to 29.3% in January, up 0.6 of a point on December. This figure was, however, 2.4 points lower than that for January 2019. It said a total of 23.312 million people were in employment in Italy, down 40,000 on December but up 76,000 on January 2019. ISTAT said the employment rate was 59.1%, down 0.1 of a point.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su