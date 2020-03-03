Unemployment steady at 9.8%

Rome, March 2 - Italy's unemployment rate was 9.8% in January, steady with respect to December and down 0.6 of a percentage point compared to January 2019, ISTAT said on Tuesday. The number of unemployed people in January was 2.528 million. The national statistics agency said the jobless rate for 15-24-year-olds who are active on the labour market rose to 29.3% in January, up 0.6 of a point on December. This figure was, however, 2.4 points lower than that for January 2019. It said a total of 23.312 million people were in employment in Italy, down 40,000 on December but up 76,000 on January 2019. ISTAT said the employment rate was 59.1%, down 0.1 of a point.