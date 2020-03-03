Coronavirus: India suspends visas issued to Italians

Rome, March 3 - The Indian government has said that it has suspended visas issued to Italians and to Iranian, South Korean and Japanese nationals due to the coronavirus. It said diplomats and UN officials are exempt, although they would still have to undergo medical screening upon entering India. Many countries have imposed travel restrictions over the coronavirus outbreak in Italy. Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Bahrein, El Salvador, Mauritius, Turkmenistan, Mongolia, Iraq, Cape Verde, Jamaica, Trinidad, Antigua, Kuwait, Madagascar, Angola, Nauru, the Salomone Islands, the Marshall Islands, Fiji and the Seychelles, have banned the entry of Italians. Turkey has suspended flights to and from Italy. The United States has advised Americans not to go to the northern parts of Italy worst-hit by coronavirus outbreak and to avoid non-essential trips to other parts of the country. France, Spain, Greece, Ireland, Russia and Croazia have advised against travelling to Italy as a whole or to northern regions.