Coronavirus: 7 more cases in China imported from Italy

Rome, March 3 - Authorities in China on Tuesday reported seven new cases of the coronavirus that have been imported from Italy. The seven people worked in the same restaurant in Bergamo as a 31-year-old woman who returned to China on February 28 and turned out to be the country's first return case from Italy. Six of the newly infected people shared a flight from Milan to Moscow and transferred in Moscow on February 27 to Shanghai Pudong International Airport, the Global Times reported. When they reached Qingtian county on February 28 they were immediately put under quarantine, the Chinese daily said. Another of them went to Shanghai via Germany. Italy has 'exported' several cases to other countries since the outbreak broke out in the north of the country. China has also reported several 'return cases' from Iran. Beijing, meanwhile, has announced that people arriving in the Chinese capital from Italy and other countries badly hit by the coronavirus - South Korea, Iran and Japan - will have to spend 14 days in quarantine.