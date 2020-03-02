Pius XII papers will be boomerang - Rome chief rabbi

Rome, March 2 - Rome's Chief Rabbi Riccardo Di Segni said Monday that he does not think the archives on the papacy of Pius XII that the Vatican had released will show the World War II pope was actually working behind the scenes to help Jews during the Holocaust. "This sensationalism is highly suspicious, with files that are ready and easy conclusions laid out on a tray," Di Segni told ANSA. "But it does not take much to realise that the scarcity of revelations will become a boomerang for the apologists at all costs. "It can be clearly seen that there was no desire to stop the train of October 16 (1943 that took Jews detained in Rome to Nazi death camps) and that the help was targeted to protect people who'd been baptized."