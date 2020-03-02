Martedì 03 Marzo 2020 | 08:45

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Pius XII papers will be boomerang - Rome chief rabbi

Pius XII papers will be boomerang - Rome chief rabbi

 
Vatican City
Vatican archives show Pope XII helped Jews- expert

Vatican archives show Pope XII helped Jews- expert

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 1.835 sick, 52 deaths - Borrelli

Coronavirus: 1.835 sick, 52 deaths - Borrelli

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Ryanair cuts Italy flights by 25%

Coronavirus: Ryanair cuts Italy flights by 25%

 
Rome
Coronavirus: IMF and World Bank ready to help

Coronavirus: IMF and World Bank ready to help

 
Naples
Cop probed for homicide after shooting teen in robbery

Cop probed for homicide after shooting teen in robbery

 
Istanbul
Coronavirus: Italy arrivals must self isolate-Turkey

Coronavirus: Italy arrivals must self isolate-Turkey

 
Vatican City
Coronavirus: San Luigi dei Francesi to reopen

Coronavirus: San Luigi dei Francesi to reopen

 
Rome
Coronavirus: China, Codogno patients genome sequenced

Coronavirus: China, Codogno patients genome sequenced

 
Genoa
A6 viaduct closed after rain moves landslide mass

A6 viaduct closed after rain moves landslide mass

 
Brussels
We'll back Italy govt's requests - Gentiloni

We'll back Italy govt's requests - Gentiloni

 

Il Biancorosso

SERIE C / 29MA GIORNATA
Vivarini chiede il riscatto

Bari, 2-1 all'Avellino: tre punti di speranza

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Barinella zona industriale
Bari, polizia locale sequestra area di 2500mq piena di elettrodomestici smaltiti abusivamente

Bari, polizia locale sequestra area di 2500mq piena di elettrodomestici smaltiti abusivamente

 
Foggiain via castellino
Foggia, bomba carta esplode e danneggia auto di un incensurato: indaga la polizia

Foggia, bomba carta esplode e danneggia auto di un incensurato: indaga la polizia

 
LecceIl virus
Coronavirus, primo caso positivo in Salento: è un uomo di 58 anni

Coronavirus, primo caso in Salento: è un 58enne di Aradeo
Positivo anche un uomo in Basilicata

 
BrindisiIl mistero
Brindisi, donna trovata morta in casa, forse per un malore: disposta l'autopsia

Brindisi, donna trovata morta in casa, forse per un malore: disposta l'autopsia

 
TarantoIl meeting
Ex Ilva, tavolo per lo sviluppo a Taranto, il Comune: «Bisogna coinvolgere la comunità»

Ex Ilva, tavolo per lo sviluppo a Taranto, il Comune: «Bisogna coinvolgere la comunità»

 
PotenzaLa visita
Il governatore Bardi incontra il console Usa Avery: è la sua prima volta in Basilicata

Il governatore Bardi incontra il console Usa Avery: è la sua prima volta in Basilicata

 
Batpolizia
Barletta, 3 arresti, tra cui due per furto di una bici elettrica, e un fucile trovato nelle case popolari

Barletta, 3 arresti, tra cui due per furto di una bici elettrica, e un fucile trovato nelle case popolari

 
Materal'iniziativa
Matera, davanti all'ospedale si pianta un albero per ogni bimbo nato

Matera, davanti all'ospedale si pianta un albero per ogni bimbo nato

 

Vatican City

Vatican archives show Pope XII helped Jews- expert

Files in World War II pope opened up for scholars

Vatican archives show Pope XII helped Jews- expert

Vatican City, March 2 - The Vatican on Monday opened up its archives on Pius XII and an expert said the documents show that World War II pontiff acted to help Jews during the Holocaust. Pius XII, who was the head of the Catholic Church from 1939 to 1958, has been accused of failing to try to stop Nazi Germany murdering Jews. Johan Ickx, the director of the historical archive of the Section for Relations with States of the Holy See's Secretariat of State, said the Church's role under Pius XII is shown by a folders with requests for help from around 4,000 people. He said the documents included evidence of Vatican officials providing false documents to Jews and taking in persecuted people in extraterritorial Vatican buildings.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati