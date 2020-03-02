Coronavirus: Ryanair cuts Italy flights by 25%

Rome, March 2 - Ryanair became the latest airline to announce it was scaling back Italian services due to the coronavirus outbreak on Monday. "Ryanair today notified passengers that it was reducing its short haul flight program (mainly to and from Italy) by up to 25% for a 3 week period from Tues 17th Mar to Wed 8th Apr, in response to the Covid-19 Virus," the airline said in a statement. "Over the past week, Ryanair has seen a significant drop in bookings over that late March/early April period, in response to the Covid-19 Virus. "There has also been a significant step up in passenger no-shows on flights, particularly from and within Italy".