Cop probed for homicide after shooting teen in robbery

Naples, March 2 - A 23-year-old Carabiniere police officer is under investigation for voluntary homicide in Naples after shooting dead a 15-year-old boy who was trying to steal his watch while he was in plain clothes on the night between Saturday and Sunday, sources said Monday. It subsequently turned out that that the boy tried to hold up the cop with a toy gun. A 17-year-old who was with the deceased has been detained and is accused of attempted robbery. The 15-year-old was wearing a Rolex and a necklace that he is thought to have got from another robbery. The boy's relatives and friends wrecked the ER where he was taken. His father spoke of an "execution" and demanded to see CCTV footage of the incident. Various political parties said the incident had been a "tragic accident" which did not justify the family's reaction, and warned against "demonising" the policeman. On Twitter the hashtag #I'mWithTheCop gained traction.