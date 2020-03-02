Coronavirus: San Luigi dei Francesi to reopen

Coronavirus: Italy arrivals must self isolate-Turkey
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, altri due casi in Puglia. A Bari in isolamento un militare che lavora in Lombardia, a Foggia una 74enne. Rinviato Consiglio Regionale
Coronavirus, 29 morti oltre mille contagi. Foggia, 17 in isolamento volontario. Curva Atalanta boicotta trasferta a Lecce
Coronavirus, mille contagi, 29 morti. Nel Foggiano 17 in isolamento volontario.
Puglia 1000 chiamate al numero verde
Vatican City
02 Marzo 2020
Vatican City, March 2 - San Luigi dei Francesi, the Rome French church famed for its Caravaggios, will reopen Wednesday after risks of contagion were ruled out after reports that a priest had the coronavirus, the French embassy to the Holy See said Monday. The church near the Italian Senate was closed until further notice Sunday after a French priest who returned to Paris from Rome reportedly came down with the virus.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su