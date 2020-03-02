Coronavirus: China, Codogno patients genome sequenced

Rome, March 2 - The Higher Health Institute and the Celio military hospital's scientific department have sequenced the whole coronavirus genomes of the Chinese patient and the patient #1 at Codogno in Lombardy, they said Monday. The sequence of a Veneto patient will soon be available also, they said. The ISS said the sequencing had important implications: it will allow researchers to know the entire genetic code of the virus and follow its change over time and space. This will be essential for knowing and following the clusters and investigating the structure of the virus itself, they said.