We'll back Italy govt's requests - Gentiloni

Brussels, March 2 - The European Commission is inclined to support Italy's request for a 3.6 billion euro package of coronavirus economic measures as budget flexibility, European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said Monday. He said Italy would be granted "flexibility for exceptional events". There will be the "utmost opening" to Italian requests, he said. "I wish to recall that our rules include many elements that can take into account a change in the situation, including the possibility for governments to intervene," he said. "We will assess the requests of governments with a spirit of solidarity and understanding in these non-ordinary moments". Gentiloni said the EC would use all possible instruments to protect growth amid the emergency. He said concrete risks had materialised to transport, tourism and the car sector among others. Gentiloni is part of a new EU coronavirus response team set up Monday by EC President Ursual von der Leyen, who said "the level of risk is high, it keeps spreading".