Lunedì 02 Marzo 2020 | 16:50

Istanbul
Coronavirus: Italy arrivals must self isolate-Turkey

Vatican City
Coronavirus: San Luigi dei Francesi to reopen

Rome
Coronavirus: China, Codogno patients genome sequenced

Genoa
A6 viaduct closed after rain moves landslide mass

Brussels
We'll back Italy govt's requests - Gentiloni

Egypt: Zaky says he wants detention to end,return to studies

Snow, skiing and events scheduled in March in Belluno area

Cagliari
Coronavirus: First case in Sardinia

Rome
Diamond Princess skipper symbol for Italy - Di Maio

Vatican City
Pope following spiritual exercises from Vatican

Genoa
Woman tries to get off red-light fine claiming coronavirus

SERIE C / 29MA GIORNATA
Vivarini chiede il riscatto

BariL'iniziativa
Bari, l'Università consegna «passaporto studio» a 42 rifugiati

TarantoNel Tarantino
Manduria, 41enne maltratta la ex: le lanciò anche una pentola di acqua bollente addosso

Foggial'iniziativa
Foggia, quattro migranti al lavoro in Procura

Leccenel salento
Otranto, a Conca Specchiulla sequestrata discarica abusiva di 4500mq

Batpolizia
Barletta, 3 arresti, tra cui due per furto di una bici elettrica, e un fucile trovato nelle case popolari

Brindisinel Brindisino
Torre S.Susanna, nonnina cade in casa e rimane 12 ore per terra: salvata dai cc

Potenzaautomobilismo
Potenza 2021, Vito «Chico» Postiglione: ecco il pilota dai tre cuori

Materal'iniziativa
Matera, davanti all'ospedale si pianta un albero per ogni bimbo nato

Slopes and mountain resorts open to enjoy Dolomites

(ANSA) Belluno, March 2 - Snow, sunny slopes and resorts overlooking the stunning peaks of the Dolomites, a UNESCO world heritage site, are the highlights of a winter skiing season that can still be enjoyed by Italian and foreign tourists in the province of Belluno. The area could be described as a happy island amid health concerns gripping the country. Tourist operators are naturally careful but at the moment the skiing season in Veneto continues without any negative impact compared to the situation in cities. The consortium DMO (Destination Management Organization) Dolomiti said hotels and ski slopes in the province of Belluno are regularly open, along with restaurants, resorts, bars and other entertainment locations. "Right now the province of Belluno is not a destination at risk", the DMO consortium said and there is no type of interruption or cancellation in transport services towards the Dolomites in the Veneto region. The border with Austria is regularly open as well as all other borders. Airports and public transport are operating regularly. "There is therefore no difficulty in reaching our territory", DMO sources said. Tourists who are currently in the Dolomites, thanks to good weather conditions and recent snowfalls that have covered the landscape in white, are enjoying excellent skiing and cultural entertainment as well as local food and wine according to the best tradition of 'white weeks' - week-long skiing holidays. The province of Belluno and tourist operators are gearing up for events in March. The Ski World Cup Finals are scheduled in Cortina d'Ampezzo on March 18-22 and, given the condition of snow on the slopes, the event is expected to be an international success. Food and wine tours that cannot be missed include "Ski and wine" in Arabba at the end of the month - an event that mixes good wine and skiing. An eco-friedly tour on the slopes and woods of Alleghe is scheduled on Sunday, March 15: "Baite Aperte" will be an occasion to get to know the private mountain chalets of Alleghe (16 have been included in the tour), which are usually not open to the public, so visitors can visit them and discover local history and traditions.

