Egypt: Zaky says he wants detention to end,return to studies

(ANSAmed) - BOLOGNA, MARCH 2 - The Facebook page 'Patrick Libero' on Monday published a message from Patrick Zaky, the Egyptian student at the University of Bologna who has been in prison in Egypt for a month. "I'm fine (to the extent that one can be in prison). I want this to come to an end and return to my studies. Until that happens, I want to get my books back and the freedom to use the bathroom," Zaky said in the post. The post said Zaky's family was able to visit him Sunday at his detention facility in his hometown of Mansoura. Activists on the Facebook page wrote that Zaky's parents said Patrick "seemed fine but that he expressed his concern about his continued detention and his desire to be quickly released so he can resume his studies".(ANSAmed).