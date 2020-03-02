Coronavirus: First case in Sardinia

Coronavirus: Italy arrivals must self isolate-Turkey
Cagliari
02 Marzo 2020
Cagliari, March 2 - Sardinia has its first case of the coronavirus, the regional government said on Monday. It said a man in hospital in Cagliari had tested positive for the deadly virus. The regional authority said the man's family and the people he had had contact with are set to be put under surveillance, adding that there no one was in a situation to cause alarm.
