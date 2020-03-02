Woman tries to get off red-light fine claiming coronavirus

Coronavirus: Italy arrivals must self isolate-Turkey
Genoa
02 Marzo 2020
Genoa, March 2 - A woman ran a red light in Genoa at the weekend and tried to get out of the fine by claiming she had the coronavirus. The 59-year-old Italian was cited for causing an alarm, driving without a valid license and breaking the highway code. Police called in a medical team which found she did not have the virus, or the fever she was pretending to have.
