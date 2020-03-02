Pope following spiritual exercises from Vatican

Coronavirus: Italy arrivals must self isolate-Turkey
Vatican City
02 Marzo 2020
Vatican City, March 2 - Pope Francis is following the annual Lenten spiritual exercises of the Roman Curia from the Vatican after deciding not to travel to Ariccia, near Rome, because of a cold, Vatican News has reported. The week-long cycle of meditations, which are being led by Jesuit Father Pietro Bovati, Secretary of the Pontifical Biblical Commission, started on Sunday. The theme chosen for this year's exercises is: "The bush was on fire (Ex 3:2) - The encounter between God and man in light of the book of Exodus, the Gospel of Matthew, and the prayer of the Psalms".
