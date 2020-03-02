Spread surges to post-Aug high of 185, bourse down 3.3%

Coronavirus: Italy arrivals must self isolate-Turkey
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, altri due casi in Puglia. A Bari in isolamento un militare che lavora in Lombardia, a Foggia una 74enne. Rinviato Consiglio Regionale
Coronavirus, 29 morti oltre mille contagi. Foggia, 17 in isolamento volontario. Curva Atalanta boicotta trasferta a Lecce
Coronavirus, mille contagi, 29 morti. Nel Foggiano 17 in isolamento volontario.
Puglia 1000 chiamate al numero verde
Rome
02 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 2 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields surged to a post-August high of 185 basis points Monday with the yield on the BTP rising to 1.17%. Investors sought safe-haven investments amid coronavirus fears. The Milan bourse plunged 3.3% as banking and other stocks were suspended for excessive drops amid the coronavirus fears. European Economic Affairs Commissioner said the reaction of the markets was "more physiological than pathological". But he stressed "it needs to be monitored".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su