Spread surges to post-Aug high of 185, bourse down 3.3%

Rome, March 2 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields surged to a post-August high of 185 basis points Monday with the yield on the BTP rising to 1.17%. Investors sought safe-haven investments amid coronavirus fears. The Milan bourse plunged 3.3% as banking and other stocks were suspended for excessive drops amid the coronavirus fears. European Economic Affairs Commissioner said the reaction of the markets was "more physiological than pathological". But he stressed "it needs to be monitored".