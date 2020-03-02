Coronavirus: Ferrari confirms leaving for Australia

Coronavirus: Italy arrivals must self isolate-Turkey
Rome
02 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 2 - Ferrari on Monday confirmed it was leaving for the upcoming Australian Grand Prix saying it had not received any instructions to the contrary from FIA or other authorities. "Contrary to what has been reported, it is absolutely not foreseen that the staff of the Scuderia Ferrari leaving for Australia will have some preventive swabs," it added. The F1 season starts at Melbourne on March 15. Ferrari said it could "absolutely" confirm its departure schedule. It had had no contrary input from Italian or foreign authorities, it said.
