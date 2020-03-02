Coronavirus: Full support for Italy measures - WHO

Rome, March 2 - The World Health Organization has voiced full support for Italy's measures against the coronavirus, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said after a phone call with WHO Europe Director Hans Kluge Monday. Speranza outlined the latest measures taken Sunday to contain the virus. Kulge expressed "full support for the measures adopted by Italy to face the new coronavirus emergency and the willingness to offer all instruments of full collaboration on the part of the WHO". Speranza said "it is a global challenge that countries will have to face all together".