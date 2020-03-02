We'll back Italy govt's requests - Gentiloni

Coronavirus: Italy arrivals must self isolate-Turkey
Brussels, March 2 - The European Commission is inclined to support Italy's request for a 3.6 billion euro package of coronavirus economic measures as budget flexibility, European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said Monday. "I wish to recall that our rules include many elements that can take into account a change in the situation, including the possibility for governments to intervene," he said. "We will assess the requests of governments with a spirit of solidarity and understanding in these non-ordinary moments". Gentiloni said the EC would use all possible instruments to protect growth amid the emergency. He said concrete risks had materialised to transport, tourism and the car sector among others.
