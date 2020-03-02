Lunedì 02 Marzo 2020 | 16:49

Istanbul
Coronavirus: Italy arrivals must self isolate-Turkey

Vatican City
Coronavirus: San Luigi dei Francesi to reopen

Rome
Coronavirus: China, Codogno patients genome sequenced

Genoa
A6 viaduct closed after rain moves landslide mass

Brussels
We'll back Italy govt's requests - Gentiloni

Egypt: Zaky says he wants detention to end,return to studies

Snow, skiing and events scheduled in March in Belluno area

Cagliari
Coronavirus: First case in Sardinia

Rome
Diamond Princess skipper symbol for Italy - Di Maio

Vatican City
Pope following spiritual exercises from Vatican

Genoa
Woman tries to get off red-light fine claiming coronavirus

SERIE C / 29MA GIORNATA
Vivarini chiede il riscatto

BariL'iniziativa
Bari, l'Università consegna «passaporto studio» a 42 rifugiati

TarantoNel Tarantino
Manduria, 41enne maltratta la ex: le lanciò anche una pentola di acqua bollente addosso

Foggial'iniziativa
Foggia, quattro migranti al lavoro in Procura

Leccenel salento
Otranto, a Conca Specchiulla sequestrata discarica abusiva di 4500mq

Batpolizia
Barletta, 3 arresti, tra cui due per furto di una bici elettrica, e un fucile trovato nelle case popolari

Brindisinel Brindisino
Torre S.Susanna, nonnina cade in casa e rimane 12 ore per terra: salvata dai cc

Potenzaautomobilismo
Potenza 2021, Vito «Chico» Postiglione: ecco il pilota dai tre cuori

Materal'iniziativa
Matera, davanti all'ospedale si pianta un albero per ogni bimbo nato

Brussels

We'll back Italy govt's requests - Gentiloni

Sympathetic in extraordinary moments says commissioner

We'll back Italy govt's requests - Gentiloni

Brussels, March 2 - The European Commission is inclined to support Italy's request for a 3.6 billion euro package of coronavirus economic measures as budget flexibility, European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said Monday. "I wish to recall that our rules include many elements that can take into account a change in the situation, including the possibility for governments to intervene," he said. "We will assess the requests of governments with a spirit of solidarity and understanding in these non-ordinary moments". Gentiloni said the EC would use all possible instruments to protect growth amid the emergency. He said concrete risks had materialised to transport, tourism and the car sector among others.

