OECD cuts forecast, Italy zero growth in 2020

Paris, March 2 - Italy's growth will drop from 0.2% in 2019 to 0% in 2020, the OECD said Monday, slashing its November forecast by 0.4 points. The group's new Interim Economic Outlook takes into account the impact of the coronavirus. But Italy should still show 0.5% growth next year, the organisation said. Not only Italy's, but the whole global economy is "at risk", the report said. The OECD said zero growth this year is the best-case scenario. The coronavirus led it to cut its global growth forecast to 2.4% this year from 2.9% last.