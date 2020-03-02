No sign jihadists using migrant routes -secret service

Coronavirus: Italy arrivals must self isolate-Turkey
Rome
02 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 2 - The Italian secret service wrote in a report to parliament on Monday that there are currently no signs that jihadist fighters have used or are using migratory channels to reach Europe. However, they said "Italo-Tunisian criminal networks" are using the Tunisian migratory route for migrant trafficking, contraband tobacco, and drug trafficking. The report also warned of the risks of a neo-Nazi resurgence to Italian youths.
