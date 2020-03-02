Youths at risk of neo Nazi resurgence - secret service

Rome, March 2 - Young people are at risk of turning to violence amid a proliferation of neo-Nazi propaganda, Italy's secret services aid in a report to parliament Monday. "Insidious neo-Nazi resurgence has emerged, favoured by a creeping but pervasive virtual propaganda via dedicated online platforms," the report said. "The most exposed profiles, as the statistics of actions shows, are those of the younger generation. "There is a risk of small militant circuits or individual Italian sympathisers may give in to the fascination of the violent option." The risks have risen over the past year, the report said.