Boy, 16, killed after trying to rob cop in Naples

Coronavirus: Italy arrivals must self isolate-Turkey
Coronavirus, altri due casi in Puglia. A Bari in isolamento un militare che lavora in Lombardia, a Foggia una 74enne. Rinviato Consiglio Regionale
Coronavirus, 29 morti oltre mille contagi. Foggia, 17 in isolamento volontario. Curva Atalanta boicotta trasferta a Lecce
Coronavirus, mille contagi, 29 morti. Nel Foggiano 17 in isolamento volontario.
Puglia 1000 chiamate al numero verde
Naples
02 Marzo 2020
Naples, March 2 - A 16-year-old boy was shot to death after trying to rob a Carabiniere with a toy pistol in Naples on Sunday. The 23-year-old policeman, thinking the gun was real, shot the boy three times. The boy's relatives and friends wrecked the ER where he was taken. His father spoke of an "execution" and demanded to see CCTV footage of the incident.
